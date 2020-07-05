NAP HAND AT YARMOUTH!





33-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info winning accumulator

Canadian and Super Yankee returns 247-1

By Andrew Atkinson

Archie Watson trained Ice Ice Lady, ridden by in-form jockey Hollie Doyle, completed a 33-1 five horse winning accumulator fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Yarmouth on July 4.

Capla Huntress (15-8) ridden by Callum Shepherd got the ball rolling, Songkran (5-6) ridden by Kieran Shoemark, Ventura Tormenta (4-6) ridden by Pat Dobbs, and John Gosden trained Tsar (13-8) under Nicky Mackay, were amongst the winning tips.

A Canadian bet and Super Yankee returned 247-1.

