CAPTAIN WINS THE FOUNDERS DAY TROPHY.





Today Montgo G.S. played a Stableford competition for the Founders Day Trophy. The sponsor was Russ Peters who unfortunately could be there as he is not in Spain along with many of our Montgo Members due to Covid-19.

Under extreme temperature and humidity, we had some particularly good scores today. Our winner was Geoff Willcock with 40 points, 2nd was Nigel Siddall 38 points, 3rd Heiko Schram 37 points, 4th Alan Lowans 35 points and 5th George Braddick 33 points. There was only 1 tow today and that was on the 16th by Geoff. A special mention must be made of Alan Lowans who managed to card 26 points on the back nine holes but unfortunately only 9 on the front nine.

We welcomed 2 guests today Andrew Davies and past Montgo member Celia Cronin.

It was also good to see Neil Cuming who joined us for the presentation, Neil has been receiving Chemotherapy in recent months but looked very well.

Next week our competition is the MOJO Cup sponsored by founder member John Costigan