Breath Of Joy for fromthehorsesmouth.info





By Andrew Atkinson

Breath Of Joy (8-1) from 10-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection finished second at Chelmsford on Saturday night, under jockey David Probert.

Selections, Recovery Run (7-4), and Billesdon Brook (6-5), also ran second.

Redrosezorro (11-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection ran third at Haydock Park. Top Class Angel (9-2) from 11-2 fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection ran third; Grande Rumore (5-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection ran second.

Non-runners fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Haydock Park: Francisco Bay (12.00). Spirit In The Sky (12.30). Wedding Dance (1.30). Jackstar (2.40). Withdrawn: Master Of The Stars (4.25).

