



How many of the features on your smartphone do you use every day? Find out some of the things that it can do here in this article.

Many of us use our phones every single day to call, text or even check Facebook. As technology has improved over recent years, mobile phones have been totally transformed and can do much more than you think. Some people use their smartphones to their full potential, but others only use the basic features.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the things that you didn’t know that you could do with your phone. Keep reading to get some ideas.

Scan QR Codes

Have you ever seen those QR codes that businesses publish on bus shelters and in magazines? These codes often include a link to a website and can also provide you with special offers. Many people don’t know how to use these, but you’ll find that you can actually scan them using your phone. Simply load your camera and scan the code to see what is behind it.

Check Your Daily Steps

Another thing that you might not know that you can do with your smartphone is to check your daily steps. Many smartphones now come with pedometers that count each step that you take – as long as you have your phone with you. Some will even count the number of staircases that you climb so this can be useful for tracking your fitness goals.

Mobile Gaming

Did you know that you can enjoy your favourite games on your smartphone? Mobile gaming has come a long way over the years and now you can enjoy everything from the latest multiplayer games to the best online casinos . These games can usually be played using the mobile browser or through the app store if the game developer has created an app.

Translate in Real-Time

Another thing that you might not know that your mobile phone can do is to translate a language in real-time. With the help of Siri or the Google Assistant, you can speak in one language and have your phone translate it. This is perfect for anyone living in Spain who doesn’t speak Spanish and wants to pick up some of the local language.

Track Your Sleeping

Finally, you should know that your mobile phone can actually track your sleeping patterns. Usually, you will have an idea of how well you sleep but you might not realise just how many hours you are getting. Mobile phones can track your activity and monitor how well you are sleeping. This, of course, only works if you use your phone regularly.

Final Verdict

Now that you know a bit more about what your smartphone is capable of, you should make sure to put it to use. Whether you start using it to help with your fitness goals or you enjoy some mobile games, you’ll have fun doing it. Use all of the tips that we have given you in this article to use your phone in the way that it was meant.

Image source: Pixabay