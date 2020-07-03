



By Andrew Atkinson

Brave Tasha Lynch, who suffered from a rare disease of mitochondrial has sadly passed away in hospital.

“Angels don’t have wings where Tasha has gone. They have Mini Mouse ears. Sleep well Angel,” Stevie Spit BEM, leading tributes to Tasha told The Leader.

Stevie Spit was one of a multitude of people who organised charity events to raise funds for La Marina based Tasha to receive treatment in America following the diagnosis of mitochondrial.

Thousands of euros were raised on behalf of Tasha, as businesses, artistes, and a charity football match were organised, along with the general public rallying round to help her cause in recent years.

In 2018 Tasha visited America, where she underwent treatment to prolong and improve her life. A funeral service took place for Tasha in Santa Pola on Thursday.

The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper send deep condolences at this time to Tasha’s family. Rest in Peace Tasha.