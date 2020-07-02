West Indian legend Sir Everton Weekes dies





By Andrew Atkinson

Barbados born star Sir Everton Weekes, knighted in 1995, deemed as a cricket legend having made his Test debut in 1948, has died, aged 95.

Weekes holds the record for consecutive Test centuries, making five in a row in his first year of international cricket, being four against India and one against England.

Weekes played in 48 Tests, scoring 4,455 runs, with an average of 58.61, hitting 15 hundreds.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace.”

The West Indian Players’ Association said: “We salute a great West Indies icon; Sir Everton made an invaluable contribution to the sport, his country and the region, we were blessed to have him among us, may his soul rest in peace.”

England, who are currently playing host to the West Indies Test squad, said in a statement: “A true great of the game. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sir Everton Weekes’ family and friends.”

A burial plot at the 3Ws Stadium, outside Bridgetown, has been left vacant for Weekes, should his family choose to accept it.