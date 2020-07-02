



By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Fahey is hoping to return to the winners enclosure when saddling Penwortham (7.10) at Chelmsford on Saturday night in the Essex Life Class 4 Handicap over 7 furlongs at the Great Leighs, Essex track.

Seven year old Penwortham, ridden by Barry McHugh, has notched up victories, including in higher grades during 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, along with a win at Goodwood in 2016.

Penwortham chalked up its first win in 2015 in a Maiden Stakes at Wolverhampton and has raced in Class 2 and Class 3 company since.

Penwortham, a winner over 7f at Chester in June 2019, priced at 10-1, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info along with Gay Kelleway trained Robero 7-1.

CHELMSFORD tips. 4.35 Never Dark 8-1 (ew). 5.10 Recovery Run. 5.40 Light Lily 8-1 (ew). 6.10 Breath of Joy 6-1 (ew). 6.40 Biddlesdon Brook. 7.10 Penwortham (ew); Robero (ew). 7.40 Astro Man 6-1 (ew). 8.10 Astro King. 8.40 Daafy 14-1 (ew).

YARMOUTH tips. 5.20 Capia Huntress. 5.55 Hidden Sky (ew). 6.25 Songkran. 6.55 Ventura Tormenta. 7.25 Tsar. 7.55 Gregorian Girl 8-1 (ew). 8.25 In The Red. 8.55 Ice Ice Lady.

The post Fahey-Penwortham Chelmsford tip appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.