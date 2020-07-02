Alston eyes Haydock win with Redrosezorro





By Andrew Atkinson

Eric Alston saddles Redrosezorro (1.00) ridden by Tom Eaves at Haydock Park on Saturday in the 17 runners bet365 C5 Handicap over 6 furlongs.

Six year old Redrosezorro (6-1) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info having been noted when second at Doncaster in June.

Veteran trainer Alston, based at Edges Farm stables in Longton, Preston, has produced Redrosezorro to win at Carlisle, Catterick and Thirsk. Peachey Carnehan (10-1) is also noted each-way.

Haydock Park tips: 12.00 Francisco Bay 7-1 (ew); Hermocrates 12-1 (ew). 12.30 Birkenhead 8-1 (ew); Spirit in the Sky 8-1 (ew). 1.00 Redrosezorro; Peachey Carnehan. 1.30 Wedding Dance 7-1 (ew). 2.05 Dance Forever 6-1 (ew) Top Class Angel 7-1 (ew). 2.40 Jack Star 10-1 (ew); Oasis Prince 10-1 (ew). 3.15 Grande Rumore 5-1 (ew). 3.50 Amicable 11-1 (ew). 4.25 Master of The Stars 8-1 (ew).

