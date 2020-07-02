



Gambling online is exciting and can be very lucrative. But it’s also true that managing your budget has become quite a challenge. Whenever visiting a land-based casino years ago, all you had to do to stay within the budget was bring just the right amount of cash. With the cash spent, it was time to call it a night (or claim your winnings).

The progress that makes it too easy

These days, online gambling has all those countless payment options and features. As a result, it may be challenging to manage casino budget. This has a lot to do with the following factors:

You can make a deposit and gamble literally at any time. There is no need to grab your cash or card, keys, and drive anywhere. Takes a minute to start playing – it’s like working from home and having the fridge within 5 feet. Online casinos offer a great number of payment options. Even if your credit card is maxed out, you can use some cryptocurrency or another source of money. Players are incentivized to make deposits in various ways. Often you can count on quite generous bonuses – like the one available to first-time customers at Televega casino. Pokies have changed and come with highly engaging features and options. Not taking advantage of those when they come along seems impossible.

How to smartly manage your online gambling budget

Managing your bankroll mostly comes down to knowing when to stop. But there are other important things to keep in mind.

Gamble with the money you can lose

Setting a budget for your gambling is one of the most basic things. Managing that bankroll means planning your finances in advance and understanding how they will be spent.

The budget depends on the player’s financial resources. Some are capable of spending a hundred a day, while for others a twenty might be the limit.

The simplest way to understand which amount is right for you is to think about paying bills and buying the essentials. Gambling should never interfere with everyday life and the possibility to pay for the basic services, utilities, etc. Therefore, it must be an amount you’d be comfortable losing (which does not mean you will, of course).

Gambling with the money set aside for something else or maxing out your card are both big no-no’s. However, it’s also true that placing larger bets improves your chance of winning big.

A great way to manage your money and come out on top would be to play less frequently but with a bigger bankroll. Instead of every day – once a week, additionally resorting to the bonuses offered by the casino.

Use a prepaid card

Credit cards are very tempting to use, as they let you tap into more money at any time. And yet this is also what makes them a bad option for gambling. Especially if it’s tough for the player to keep the spending under control.

Instead of credit cards, it’s a great idea to use a prepaid card. The vouchers can be purchased at any time at a number of locations, and you know you will never go overboard. It’s also a lot more secure to use, so there really isn’t a downside.

Withdraw whenever you can

Very often players expect to make a big comeback and just leave the money in the casino account. Their planning comes down to thinking they will just use that money to win even more.

Unfortunately, with gambling, you never know for a fact. If you got A$100 and won A$1,000, that does not mean your budget suddenly has grown. Remember: withdrawing is not a sign of defeat or weakness.

Moving the money won helps you get back on track with the regular budget set for that purpose. It’s also a great way to appreciate the amount won instead of spending it without even noticing.

To sum up

Online gambling can be safe and fun as long as you are in control. The three tips above will go a long way in helping you stay on top of your gambling budget.