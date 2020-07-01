



A total of 15 police agents have successfully attended a training course which will qualify them to operate jet ski’s intended to improve the surveillance and security of the thousands of bathers on the Oriolan coast during the summer months.

They were presented with their licenses at a short ceremony on the Cabo Roig Marina on Wednesday, that was attended by the Councillor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné and the Deputy Mayor of Orihuela, José Aix.

Boné said that “one of the objectives that we set out with the Department of Citizen Security, was to ensure that police officers obtained their navigation licenses this summer which would enable them to patrol along our coastline in order to improve surveillance and security of the thousands of bathers who visit our beaches”.

The Councillor for Citizen Security, Ramón López, said that “now more than ever the safety of the public is particularly important and the operation of jet ski patrols by the police has been launched to ensure improved safety for all ”.

José Aix, the deputy mayor of Orihuela, added that “since last Tuesday, two jet skis have been stopped that were operating illegally, and now that our Police are able to patrol local waters they can ensure that no similar illegal practises occur in the future, thereby ensuring the safety of everyone on the Oriolan coast and serving as support for surveillance and rescue operations on the beaches.