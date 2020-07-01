MUD, MUD, GLORIOUS MUD!





Beachgoers – including children – caught out by MUD after they dashing into sea

By Andrew Atkinson

Beachgoers – including children – were caught out by MUD after they dashed into the sea after scorching weather hit 30 degrees in Somerset.

Over 100 people waded through mud flats on a beach in Western-super-Mare as thousands basked in the sun.

Coastguards were called to the beach to help those in trouble covered in mud.

“There were over 100 people seen making their way across the mud to reach the sea. Some were carrying children and were observed struggling to get back to the shore,” said an eyewitness.