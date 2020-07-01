



A total of 24 new beach assistants have been taken on by the Orihuela municipality to assist with Health, safety and hygiene on the Costa’s beaches for the next 2 months. They will operated until 7 September between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, along with the Chief of Local Police and a number of councillors, were on hand to take the obligatory photo shoot with the staff on the first day of their employment.

The beach assistants will provide beach users with all the information related to compliance with the safety and hygiene measures established on each beach as a result of the health crisis caused by Covid-19 and will work in coordination with the Local Police and Emergencies.

Finance for the staff has been provided by the Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response and they will remain on the beaches and coves of Orihuela Costa until September 7.