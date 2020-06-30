



Europe activates the process for international reopening to 15 countries from July 1

The European Union has activated the procedure to formally agree the initial list of just fifteen countries to which its border will reopen as early as Wednesday, July 1, after being closed for the last three months to contain the spread of the virus.

The group includes Morocco and China, but not the United States, Cuba, Brazil or Russia.

The 27 have until noon today to approve or reject the list of fifteen countries that their ambassadors negotiated last Friday, but to which some nations have reservations, which is why negotiations have continued over the weekend.

The current presidency of the European Union, which until Croatia occupies until Tuesday, has launched the necessary written procedure to confirm the agreement, a necessary formal step since during the pandemic it is not possible for member states to meet face to face to close agreements .

The list of countries whose nationals will be the first to enter the EU includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, Georgia and China, according to The sources consulted, however, they specify, that in the case of China, the lifting of the veto will be subject to reciprocity.