



Quote: ‘It won’t be long before I’m back on my ‘perch’ (barstool)’ – Mark Breedon, set to return to Los Montesinos in July

By Andrew Atkinson

EasyJet will resume flights from Manchester airport, including to Alicante-Elche airport, with domestic and international routes from July 1.

Irish artist Will Sliney, best known for his work on Marvel comics Spider-Man and Star Wars, has created a range of new comic book inspired face mask covers for young easyJet flyers.

Captain David Morgan, easyJet’s director of flight operations, said: “We have teamed up to create some bespoke children’s face mask covers.

“We know the airport environment could feel different and possibly daunting for younger travellers when flying initially resumes.”

Delighted Valerie and Mark Breedon, who have a property in Los Montesinos, Alicante, who have been unable to visit, due to the COVID-19 lockdown since mid March, cannot wait to board a plane.

Fitness instructor Val, travelling to Alicante-Elche airport in July exclusively told The Leader: “After having flights cancelled, due to the coronavirus situation, we were able to change the dates – without any additional costs – to any date any time, that a flight has availability.

“We are now going to Spain in July – whoppee! We can’t wait to return.”

Electrician Mark, partial to a few pints to quench his thirst while in Spain, quipped: “It won’t be long now – before I’m back on my ‘perch’ (barstool)”.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Liverpool University NHS Foundation Trust Cathy Chadwick told The Leader: “I will be returning to Spain in July and looking forward to seeing friends.”

New bio security measures will be in place amid the coronavirus pandemic that saw flights grounded since March. Destinations within Europe, will have approximately 50% of EasyJet routes returning in July.

Flights to cities, including Milan, Paris and Barcelona, will be available from Manchester, along with the Balearics and Canary Islands, along with Greece, Croatia and Portugal.

EasyJet schedule to have 75% of its routes operational again by August, with less frequent flights, equating to around 30% of its normal July to September capacity.

Their fleet of aircraft has been maintained in a flight-ready condition. Strict new safety measures will be in place for passengers and crew, including no in-flight food services, compulsory masks, and increased aircraft disinfecting.

The airline has consulted with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA on the measures, which are in line with relevant national authorities and medical advice through the airline’s chief medical adviser.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager commented: “We are really pleased to be relaunching flights from Manchester Airport from 1 July and starting to get customers reunited with loved ones, back to work or away on their much-needed summer holidays.

“With so many families travelling over the peak summer easyJet has teamed up with a superhero illustrator to create comic book inspired face mask covers for children flying this summer to help ease the experience for both kids and parents.

“Of course, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our highest priority.

“This is why we have implemented a number of measures enhancing safety at each part of the journey from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said a spokesperson.

Aircraft cleaning – every aircraft will undergo a daily disinfection process on top of its existing cleaning schedule. It will provide surface protection from viruses that lasts for at least 24 hours.

On board – all passengers and crew will have to wear face masks. There’ll be no Bistro or Boutique services, and planes will be stocked with spare sanitary equipment including gloves, masks and hand sanitiser. The planes are already fitted with air filtration technology that will replace cabin air every three to four minutes, filtering out 99.97% of airborne contaminants.

At the airport – customers will have to use automated bag drops to check in hold luggage. Where automated services aren’t available, screens will be in place at check in desks. Staff won’t touch any of your documents, so passengers will have to present their own passports and tickets. Passengers are encouraged to check in online and print or download their own boarding passes.

Social distancing – social distancing will be possible at the airport and at gates. EasyJet said Onboard, and where possible, customers may be able to sit at distance where seats are available.