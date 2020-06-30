



By Andrew Atkinson

Three people have been taken to hospital after an accident nearby to the Valencia autopista – with Guardia Civil officers rescuing a lorry driver from his blazing cab.

Guardia Civil and emergency services raced to the scene and have been praised for their bravery after helping those injured – despite a vehicle being in flames.

There are no reported fatalities after the incident, that involved a trapped lorry driver rescued by officers following the accident on an access road to a Valencia autopista.