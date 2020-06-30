



25th June 2020 – The Members of the La Marina Golf Society had a double trophy day at the splendid Lo Romero Golf Course.

The course was in excellent condition which made for a great day’s golfing. The 16 members were divided into two teams,

So we had Captains versus Vice Captain’s Team Trophy to play for, as well as playing individually for the Presidents Cup.

This year, Victory with 296 points went to the Vice Captain’s team, players were Alan Craig, Iain Lyall, Roy Harris, Jeff Wisznieski, Jimmy Scott, Sarah McCabe, Lesley Cullen and a very happy Vice-Captain Gerry McCabe.

The Presidents Cup was won by Lesley Cullen with 49pts, 2nd was Roy Hill with 35 pts (on countback) and 3rd was Jimmy Scott also with 35pts

Nearest the pin prizes were won by Alan Craig, Lynn Leigh, and Ray Hill.

La Marina Golf Society is always pleased to welcome new players.

For more details, please contact Club Secretary Jeff Wiszniewski at Jeffwiz999@gmail.com.