An Oasis of entertainment





By Andrew Atkinson

The Oasis Bar and Restaurant in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, put on a free ‘Variety Show’ on June 28 after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown that has hit both artistes and bars throughout Spain.

Artistes appearing included Scarlett, Sam Curtis, Rachel and Diane, who performed gratis: “It was an absolute pleasure to be singing once again,” Sam Curtis told The Leader.

“It was lovely to see everyone once again after the coronavirus lockdown,” said Diane. And Rachel added: “I am glad that everyone enjoyed it.”

Compere Colette Hills said: “A massive thank you goes to all the entertainers for an amazing Variety Show in a wonderful afternoon of entertainment.”

Staff wore masks and tables were set-up, adhering the social distancing health and safety measures: “It was a privilege to put on a Variety Show for the people amid the coronavirus situation that has hit hard, both for business and artistes alike,” Oasis bar proprietor Graham Stephen told The Leader.