



Villamartin was the venue for Alfies Golf Society’s first get together since the Covid-19 lockdown back in March. 24 players dug out their rusting golf clubs to compete for the Terry Owen Memorial Trophy.

The honours on the day went to Ove Collin (Gold division) with a fantastic score of 40 points. The runner’s up were Allan Sullivan 39 points, (Silver division) on countback from Paul Skillet 39 points (Silver division) and Ian Ingledew 37 points (Gold division).

Nearest the pin prizes and Sponsors were Tony Hall (The Avenue Bar drinks voucher), Ove Collin (Alfie’s Bar drinks voucher), Ian Ingledew (The Street Restaurant voucher). A big thank you as always to Alfie’s Bar for their support and great food!

The Captain’s chosen charity for this year is the Association of Parents of Students with Special Educational Needs (Apanee) in Torrevieja and in only three games this year we have now raised over 600 euros.

The next game is at La Finca on the last Thursday in July (30th), where we already have 24 committed players.

We still have spaces available for our next match so if you are interested in joining the best society in Orihuela Costa then please email us at alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com or drop in to Alfie’s Bar for a chat.

Nick Lee, Captain 2020