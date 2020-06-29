



The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, agreed today in a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Vicent Soler and the Autonomous Secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, to allow a reduction of 50 centimetres in the social distancing between tables on bar and café terraces which, up to now has ben two metres, but which now is to become 1.5 meters. The maximum capacity inside bars and cafes is also increased to 75%.

Puig said that the move has been agreed as a result of a demand from the sector and now the situation of the sector in the Valencian Community is similar to that of other autonomous regions. The philosophy of Tourism in this matter is clear. “One of absolute prudence, we don’t want to be any more than anyone but, of course, no less than anyone.”

He also said that two powerful promotion and aid campaigns are also being worked on at the moment for publication in the low season, from October 1 to December 15 and from January 7 to Easter 2021.