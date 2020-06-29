Aemet warns of temperatures exceeding 40ºC this Wednesday





There is an orange warning for the period around mid day due to suffocating temperatures.

The heat that we are experiencing in recent days in the Valencian Community is only a prelude to what is to come. The State Meteorological Agency has warned that thermometers are going to continue to increase and on Wednesday they will reach their maximum, even exceeding 40ºC in Valencia. This stifling temperature forecast has forced the Aemet to activate the orange level warnings for Wednesday.

While this the maximums are currently around 30ºC in Castellón and 29ºC in Valencia and Alicante, on Tuesday they could exceed 31ºC. However, it will be on Wednesday when they reach their peak with extremely high temperatures, especially in Alicante and Valencia, in coastal areas.

The orange alert will be activated from 12:00 and will be in place until 19:00. Special attention in the localities of the interior of Valencia. In the province of Alicante the alert will be yellow for temperatures up to 38ºC.

During the day on Wednesday the sky will be clear and in Castellón, where there will be no alert for high temperatures, showers could occur in the late afternoon in inland areas. The minimum temperatures will be unchanged.

For Thursday, the maximum temperature will drop to 32ºC in Alicante, 31ºC in Castellón and 29ºC in Valencia. The minimums will increase by a degree or two.