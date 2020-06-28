



Vistabella Bowls Report.

After weeks of lock down, Vistabella opened for bowls in early May, though under strict safety restrictions. The restrictions have been eased lately and therefore we have been able to hold the club championships men’s finals on the 22nd June , the men’s drawn pairs on the 23rd. June and the men’s pairs on the 29th June.

Due to the problems caused by Covid-19 some players are unable to play their respective finals for different reasons and to date the remaining finals are going to be played later on in the year.

The men’s finals between two good bowlers Martin Foulcer and Charlie Watkins kicked off on Monday at 10-00am with a strong support of club members watching. They were treated to master class of bowling with really tight heads. Charlie took the lead and was 11-4 up on the 10th end.

Martin fought back to 15 all by end 20. Charlie made it 17 -15 in his favour by end 21 then all square at 18-18 by end 24. Finally Charlie became the winner on end 26 at 21-18. What a fabulous game and a treat to watch. Congratulations to both players, a tribute to class bowling, and well done Charlie.

The men’s drawn pairs final was played on Tuesday the 23rd. between Jeff Neve, Mike Irwin and Gary Thorpe, Steve Wilson. A slow start for Mike and Jeff who were 0-5 by end 4 but creeping back to 6-10 at end 13 and then 11-11 by end 17 to be pipped at the post 11-12 in a very tight head by Gary and Steve at end 18.

A well fought game with some good thrills watched again by a good show of supporting club members. We are looking forward to a close battle on Monday between….. Note: the hand sanitiser was used straight away after players shook hands as was all kit under safety rules.

Vistabella Bowls Club is sponsored by: Venture Fleet Services, TV Choice, Oneway Services, Serenity Insurance, Carpet Heaven. The Winter league is sponsored by Laguna Tavern Entre Naranjos

How about coming and have a go at bowling we would be pleased to see you. We can arrange a free session and lesson . You could get hooked it’s a fabulous game and a very sociable one you’ll meet lots of new friends.

Also bowlers are most welcome, we have a brand new green and are looking for new members. Please contact: Club Captain – David Jenkins pacadasu@yahoo.com or Charlie Watkins charlieatpathways@yahoo.co.uk. Reported by : Montestan