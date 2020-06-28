



Following the scenes that we all saw on Bournemouth beaches last week I have genuine concern for the people of the UK in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s difficult to see, with their laissez-faire approach to the virus, just how they are going to get out of it.

In this week’s Leader we compare the two situations of Bournemouth and Benidorm as we highlight the different attitudes shown by the public to their situations.

Also, exclusive coverage of the funeral last week, of Snooker great Willie Thorne, that was held in La Zenia.

Image: Alejandro Muñoz G