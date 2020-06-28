LA MARINA Bowls Club Report by Barry Latham





Another sunny day which brought the crowds out. It was good to see the spectators enjoying themselves as well. They certainly saw some good matches.

Group 1 Leaders lost to the bottom two when Paul and Jean Tregoing picked up five on the last end to defeat Dave and Lesley Joynes 17 – 14. A great match on Rink Two which both Kathy and Don LOVE playing on but both gave their best and it was good to watch with Don Fowkes playing in place of Shirley Hadaway, it was another game which went right to the last with Kath and Jim Manning squeezing enough on the 14th end to get the draw from Don and Margaret McLaughlin.

Maureen Kidd and Steve Douglas had a brilliant encounter to beat the leaders of Group 2 Mike and Anne Stone 24 – 8. Oops! That put the winners on top of Group 2 but there are three rinks behind and only one point behind. Good competition. The Smiths played the Parsons and Jan and Pete Parsons came out top with a 16 – 10 win against Carol and Mike Smith.

Another good win came in the form of Garth Slater and Geoff Halfhyde who beat Alex Whyte and Tom Spencer 13 – 7 which put the winners into second place on shot difference in Group 1.

In second place in Group 2 by only one point are John Rae and Dave McGaw who had a good win when playing Cliff Rawlinson and Lorita Rae 24 – 8. Dave washed his bowls, put one of his stickers on the wrong way and then wondered why he bowled a wrong bias. Any way from the Villa Fans thanks Dave for the point the other day.

I couldn´t stop to get autographs as I had to rush off to do my dialysis.

Don´t forget Sante`s Bar is open so is the pool with Lifeguard. Why not come along and enjoy.