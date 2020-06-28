Different Face (5-2) and Apex King (11-4) Lingfield Park 13-1 double





By Andrew Atkinson

Simon Crisford trained Different Face (5-2) ridden by Jack Mitchell and Apex King (11-4) trained by Ed de Giles and ridden by Pat Cosgrove, completed a 13-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info double at Lingfield Park on Saturday night.

Bal Mal (4-9) won at Redcar; Tilsit (4-11) won at Newcastle. Boccaccio (13-8) and Al Qaqaa (4-7) were winning selections at Newmarket.

