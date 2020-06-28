



By Andrew Atkinson

Bal Mal landed the Live on Racing TV Handicap over 5f at Redcar on Saturday under jockey Cieron Fallon, as racing resumed following a delay in racing, due to the hazardous rainstorms conditions.

Trained by John Quinn fromthehorsesmouth.info selection three year old Bal Mal (4-9) – a winner at Beverley on Tuesday – gained a four length victory, ahead of Archie Watson trained Ice Ice Lady.

Born A King 7-4 (ew) tip ran second at Redcar. Glan Y Gors 6-1 (ew) tip ran second at Newcastle. Different Face (5-2) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Lingfield (4.20).

The post Bal Mal cruises through Redcar storms appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.