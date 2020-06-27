Thunder in the rain at Redcar!





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing was delayed mid-meeting at Redcar on Saturday as thunderstorms and torrential rains hit the north Yorkshire track at 3pm.

Star Shield (2.50) tipped each-way ran on strongly to finish second, behind Richard Fahey trained Gallipoli (28-1) ridden by Barry McHugh in the Join Racing TV Handicap, over 1 mile – before the heavens opened.

David O’Meara trained five year old Star Shield, ridden by Danny Tudhope, was 3-1 favourite.

Al Erayg ran third.

Volkan Star (5-6f) beat selection Thunderous (13-8) under Ryan Moore at Newmarket in the Listed BetWay Fairway Stakes over 1m 2f. Do You Love Me (20-1) ran third.

Caravan Of Hope (9-2f) won the Northumberland Plate (3.35) at Newcastle where torrential rains hit, beating Australis. Collide finished third and Cosmelli fourth. Rainbow Dreamer finished fifth.

