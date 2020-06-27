



Online baccarat is a card game that is best played if you have a strategy. It’s essential to read some strategy tips on online baccarat, especially if you are new to the game. They will help you master the baccarat game and come out on the winning side each time.

The style of play for this game is simple – this is a comparing card game between the player and the banker. Each round has three possible outcomes when it comes to having a higher score: player, banker, and tie. Cards 2-9 are worth in full value, while 10, jack, queen, and the king have no value. Jokers are not used while aces are worth 1 point.

The highest combined value in baccarat is 9 because the hands are valued to units’ digit of the sum of their constituent cards. Now that we have the game figured out, let’s check out some of the strategy tips.

Top Strategy Tips

Our first pick in the list of strategy tips on online baccarat is regarded to the first bet at live baccarat tables. Statistics have shown that the banker will win over 50% of the time. Because there are 3 types of bets, having a 50% chance to win off of one bet is a pretty good argument on why you should bet on the banker.

A tie is considered one of the worst bets in baccarat. The chance of winning when betting on a tie are low – somewhere around 14%. And when you think about it, what are the odds of having cards that will be equal to the sum of the banker? Not quite big, right?

If you notice that the banker is having a streak, keep betting on it until it loses. Same goes for the player. If the player is having a streak, place your bets there.

One of the most important tips that we can give is not to count the cards and don’t look for certain patterns. Online baccarat does not rely on them. If you focus on the card counting instead on the actual game, the chances of you losing are much higher.

Finally, our best tip is to go with your gut and have fun. You should never wager big and you should play out of entertainment purposes only. There are a lot of people who develop an addiction towards various casino games – the goal is not to become one.