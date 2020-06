By Andrew Atkinson

Al Maysan landed the Betway Casino Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday – completing a treble for trainer-jockey combination Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Selection, Richard Hannon jnr trained Nugget (7-4f), finished second under Ryan Moore, behind 2 3/4 lengths winner Al Maysan in the 1m 2f Class 2.

