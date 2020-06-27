Appleby trained tip Boccaccio wins Betway Handicap at Newmarket





Tip Tilsit (4-11) wins under Curtis at Newcastle

each-way tips placed: Brando (9-1) – Highly Dancer (4-1) – Newgate Angel (7-1)

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Boccaccio (13-8) was a winning fromthehorsesmouth.info

selection at Newmarket on Saturday, when landing the C2 Betway Handicap over 7f, under jockey William Buick at racing’s Headquarters.

Three-year-old Boccaccio, backed from 15-8, got up in a thrilling photo finish battle with Gifted Ruler (18-1), getting a nose verdict.

Sir Dancelot (ew) 7-1 was squeezed out of a place, when finishing fourth beaten a neck in the Betway Criterion Stakes, won by Limato.

At rain-drenched Newcastle, selections Charlie Hills trained Tilsit (4-11) won the Betfair Maiden Stakes over 1 mile, under Ben Curtis; Inhaler (11-4) ran second, each-way selection eight year old Brando (9-1) finished second and ew tip El Hombre (14-1) ran fourth at Gosforth Park, squeezed out of place by a neck.

At Redcar tip Blowing Wind (12.00) was withdrawn; each-way selection Newgate Angel (7-1) backed from 10-1 ran second and Highly Dancer (4-1) from 11-2 tipped each-way finished second.

