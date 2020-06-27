



By Andrew Atkinson in Los Montesinos

TWO earthquakes hit Los Montesinos and surrounding areas on Saturday morning at 5.51am. The first ‘quake that registered 3.1 on the Richter scale shook properties within the Vega Baja regions, followed by a smaller ‘quake minutes later.

It is the latest earthquake to hit the town of Los Montesinos, and surrounding areas, including San Miguel, Alhorfa, Quesada, Fuerte and Benijofar along with Torrevieja.

“It was quite strong in Quesada, followed by another smaller one,” said Heather Barnes.

“It was also felt in Playa Flamenca,” said Patricia Jinks.