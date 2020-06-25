



We take a look at some of the most common sports to place bets in the US. There are many American sports with a huge following and you are spoilt of choice in taking your picks.

The Most Common Sports to Place Bets in the US

If you are a bettor looking to explore American sports, then you will certainly be spoilt of choice. The US is home to many of the world’s most popular games, coupled with other sports showcasing the diversity of this nation. Let us take a look at some of the most popular ones you can add to your pool of betting games.

Football

American Football is arguably the most popular sport in the US, and it is also loved in the betting world. At the apex of the sport is the National Football league, better known as the NFL. It is contested by 32 teams broken into eight divisions where every team plays 16 games across a season.

Betting on American football requires that you know a thing or two about betting odds. Well, there are three main odds you ought to know i.e., Moneyline odds, fractional odds, and decimal odds. There are also different types of bets you can go for when you are placing wagers in American Football.

Soccer

Soccer isn’t the biggest sport in the US, but it is certainly the biggest in the world. That said, it has been growing in popularity over the past decade, with top players joining the Major League Soccer (MLS). Yes, the MLS has graced some of the finest talents in world soccer, albeit in the latter stages of their careers.

The MLS has also grown in popularity among gamers who follow the exciting season. It has a nice structure with lots of league games, playoffs, and the MLS cup. This means you have lots of wagers and a chance to make money from betting on the MLS.

Basketball

Basketball is another big sport in the US known for the National Basketball Association (NBA). It is one of the four major sports leagues in the US-it also covers Canada. The league is contested by 30 teams meaning there are lots of games to place your bet on during the regular season. In fact, other than the regular season, there are other events like the NBA playoffs.

It is no wonder the NBA has also grown popular in the gaming world, particularly since betting was legalized. Like most sports like American Football, you can bet on not just who will win a basketball much but by how much, and things like the points scored, etc.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is another popular sport for betting in America. There are many small and big events in the horse racing calendar, including the likes of Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, Breeders’ Cup, Travers’ Stakes, just to mention but a few. There are three common ways to bet on horse racing in the US.

You can bet to win, where you stake your cash on a horse. There is a bet to place where you are essentially staking on a horse either finish first or second. The other popular approach is a bet to show where you are staking on a horse to finish, first, second, or third.

Baseball

Baseball is another popular sport among fans in the US. The most popular competition in this case is Major League Baseball (MLB), but there are others like Minor League, Independent Baseball, College Baseball, etc. The MLB features 30 teams with a regular-season where each team plays 19 games.

There is also the All-Star Game that takes place in the mid-season break and the postseason playoffs. There is a lot to bet on in baseball, but you need to understand baseball betting basics. Baseball is mainly a Moneyline sport, but there are other bet types like Run Line and Total.

Mixed Martial Arts

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport that is gaining traction in the US. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the biggest brand in the MMA market that is attracting many fans and gamers in the US. Again, there are different MMA bets you can make, including the likes of Moneyline, Over & Under Bets, MMA Props Bet, etc.

If you are new to the world of MMA betting, then the best place to start is to understand the betting odds. You should also try to avoid betting on every fight, follow the news, factor in aspects like match location, and the likes.

Hockey

Ice Hockey is another top sport in the US known for the National Hockey League (NHL). The NHL has 31 teams with 24 from the US and 7 from Canada. Every team plays 82 games during the regular season.

Yes, there are lots of actions to place your wagers in the NHL, both on and off-season. Hockey is another popular Moneyline sport that doesn’t depend a lot on the odds. There are other types of bets including the NHL totals, pluckline betting, parlay wagering, futures wagering, etc

Wrap up

In a nutshell, there is a lot to bet on in US sports. These are just but a few. There are other sports you can explore, including Golf, Tennis and much more!