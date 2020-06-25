



Quote: ‘Military March would have been my best chance in the Derby for a long time’ – trainer Saeed bin Suroor

By Andrew Atkinson

Saeed bin Suroor trained fancied runner Military March has been ruled out of the Investec Derby at Epsom on July 4 after suffering a three months setback.

“He’ll be back by the end of the season – his setback means no Derby – he’s a nice horse, we like him and he was doing really well,” revealed bin Suroor.

“It’s really unfortunate. He’ll have a break now, but he should be back in October – we’ll look forward to that,” said bin Suroor.

“It’s sad that he’s not running after he ran a good race in the (2000) Guineas – the Derby looked the perfect race – as we’ve always felt he was a mile and a quarter or mile and a half horse.

“But, he’s still one to look forward to in the future. It’s not serious – he just needs time.

“He would have been my best chance in the Derby for a long time,” added bin Suroor.

Godolphin owned Military March was priced at 6-1 for the Derby classic, behind English King, ridden by Frankie Dettori, and Kameko, after finishing fourth in the 2020, 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The post Military March three months setback Derby blow appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.