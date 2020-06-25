King ‘Dreams’ of landing Northumberland at Newcastle





By Andrew Atkinson

Newcastle stages the Betfair Northumberland Plate Handicap on Saturday with 20 runners going to post on the nine racecard meeting at Gosforth Park.

Rainbow Dreamer (3.35) trained by Alan King and ridden by Hollie Doyle is selected each-way, as is Carnwennan, trained by Charlie Fellowes and ridden by Steve Donohoe, winner of the 2019 Northumberland Vase.

Betfair Class 2 Northumberland Plate 2 miles. 20 runners.

1 Magic Circle Tony Hamilton

2 Rainbow Dreamer Hollie Doyle

3 King’s Advice P J McDonald

4 Collide Ben Curtis

5 Glencadam Glory David Allan

6 Carnwennan Stevie Donohoe

7 Reshoun David Probert

8 Sevenna Star Darragh Keenan

9 Mukha Magic Jason Watson

10 Smart Champion Callum Shepherd

11 Caravan Of Hope Harry Bentley

12 Just Hubert Martin Dwyer

13 Cosmelli George Rooke

14 Financial Conduct Silvestre de Sousa

15 Hiroshima Jimmy Quinn

16 Australis David Egan

17 Rajinsky Jane Elliott

18 Technological Noel Garbutt

19 Anyonecanhaveitall Joe Fanning

20 Denmead Jamie Gormley

NEWCASTLE tips. 12.15 Tilsit. 12.45 Inhaler. 1.15 Gunmetal. 1.50 Harry’s Bar (ew) Brando (ew). 2.25 El Hombre (ew). 3.00 Sweet Promise (ew). Rainbow Dreamer (ew) Carnwennan (ew). 4.10 Glan Y Gors (ew). 4.40 Midnight In Havana.

At NEWMARKET racing gets underway with the BetWay Handicap over 7f with Breath Of Air (1.30) trained by Charlie Hills and ridden by Ryan Moore tipped.

Boccaccio (2.05) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is selected to land the C2 BetWay Handicap over 7f. Sir Dancelot (2.40) trained by veteran David Elsworth is tipped each-way under jockey Sean Levey.

The BetWay Listed Stakes C1 over 1m 2f sees Mark Johnston trained Thunderous (3.15) tipped to win under Ryan Moore.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Nugget (3.50) is selected to win the BetWay Casino Handicap C2 over 1m 2f, ridden by Ryan Moore.

Pure Beauty (4.25) trained by S. Bin Suroor and ridden by Frankie Dettori is tipped to land the BetWay Novice Stakes over 1m. Al Qaqaa (5.00). Walk On By (5.35).

REDCAR tips. 12.00 Blowing Wind (ew). 12.30 Pattaya (ew). 1.05 Newgate Angel (ew). 1.40 Highly Dancer (ew). 2.15 Blazing Dreams (ew). 2.50 Star Field (ew). 3.25 Born A King (ew). 4.00 Bal Mal. 4.35 Henley (ew).

LINGFIELD PARK tips. 4.20 Different Face. 4.55 Wine Fight. 5.25 Griggy. 5.55 Baby Steps. 6.30 Apex King (ew). 7.00 Le Reveun. 7.30 Noble Account (ew). 8.00 Shifting Gold (ew).

The post King ‘Dreams’ of landing Northumberland at Newcastle appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.