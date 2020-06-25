



Following the re-opening of Torrevieja beaches the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has said that everyone seems to be very understanding and respectful of the special situation we are experiencing and of the measures that have been put in place to guarantee maximum safety for bathers.

He made the statement on the occasion of the raising of the blue flag on the beach of La Mata on Tuesday, which will fly for the coming summer season after having been lost in 2019.

In flying the blue flag it will join five other Torrevieja beaches in Cala Piteras, Los Náufragos, El Cura, Los Locos and Cabo Cervera, certifying the quality of the services provided on the beaches and coves of Torrevieja.

The flags endorse the all year round care and maintenance of the beaches, and serve to recognise the work that the council’s Department of Beaches, led by Antonio Vidal, and the continuous improvement of their quality and the service provided to the thousands of users who enjoy them every day.

The mayor said that it has been very important for Torrevieja to recover the blue flag at La Mata beach, the largest in the town, and which has also had a completely new promenade paid for by the Provincial Coastal Service.