Orihuela Markets to include textile sector from Thursday





The Councillor for Markets, Víctor Bernabéu, has authorised the inclusion of traders dealing with textile products and clothing in all Orihuela municipal markets, in accordance with the promise made by the mayor last week during his meeting with representatives of the textile sector.

Traders will now be able to sell their textile and clothing products from Thursday, June 25, but will need to adopt all prevention measures against COVID-19. This will ensure that Orihuel’s markets can all but return to normal.