



Orihuela says that it will control its 11 beaches with cameras, without plots or time slots

The municipality will rely exclusively on the 44 staff hired by the Generalitat

The Municipal Council will also use 30 Local Police agents on bicycle and Jet Ski.

The Orihuela Council announced that there will be no need to pre book by anyone wishing to use the 11 municipal beaches during the summer.

All supervision of the beaches will be carried out by the 44 staff that are being provided by the Valencian Generalitat, in addition to 30 local police agents who will be patrolling the coastline and providing assistance wherever they can.

They will also be supported by the lifeguard and rescue service, and Protection Civil.

The 44 staff hired by the Valencian Government will take up their posts on 1 July. Their purpose will be “to control social distancing, and to ensure compliance with hygiene and safety measures”.

The council said that the eleven coastal beaches, “are not going to be divided up, but cameras will be installed to control the general public who are urged to comply with current regulations and apply good use and awareness.”

Security councillor, José María Pomares, said that “30 additional officers will be added to the policemen who are already working in Orihuela Costa. They will reinforce the night shift and bring back into use two Jet Ski’s, for rescue and first aid, that were discontinued 3 years ago because of costs. There will also be twelve officers on bicycles who will travel the coast to guarantee the safety of all residents and visitors.”

The councillor said that “we have fulfilled the commitment to resume a tradition of recent years in respect of safety by reintroducing two jet skis for rescue and first aid, in addition, we have also resumed a service that has been highly demanded by the residents of the coast, which is the policemen touring the area on bikes.”

He added that “we want to ensure a feeling of well-being and security for all those who come to visit us, who will not only find some excellent beaches with 11 blue flags, but feel that they are in a safe space to enjoy themselves and to relax.”