



Daya Nuevo’s “Kiko” Martínez brings professional boxing back to Spain on August 22 with an evening that will be jointly headlined with Sergio García, and which will take place in Torrelavega (Cantabria).

Opponents for neither fighter are known at this time but Martinez, who held the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014, and the European super-bantamweight title three times between 2007 and 2013, will get back in the ring after more than eight months of being away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcia, meanwhile, in addition to holding the European title, is currently number two in the World Boxing Council and number six in the World Boxing Organization’s rankings.

Although his opponent is not yet known, we do know that the fight will be a middleweight contest of ten rounds.

Martinez, the man from Daya, and a former world champion, is currently ranked fourteen within the WBC super-bantamweight division and number three at the European level within the rankings. His fight will be over eight rounds.

Martínez has been fortunate in being able to train at a good pace during lockdown, given that he lives in the mountains and was able to maintain a proper safety distance, so his fitness for this return will be exceptional.

The location of the event, which is still to be decided, will be either the Campos del Malecón or the “El Ferial” venue, both with capacity to accommodate a lot of fans and with enough space to maintain social distance and other sanitary measures.