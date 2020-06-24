Dolores dedicates a monument to the artichoke





The municipality of Dolores has erected the sculpture of an artichoke, what they describe as the star of the traditional garden, on a new roundabout leading to the town centre.

The municipality started the project three years ago, prior to DANA and the health crisis, when it engaged Manuel Gomáriz, at a cost of 17,000 euros. The sculpture is now being placed in the centre of a new roundabout, itself costing 112,000 euro, on the road that connects Dolores with San Fulgencio.

Mayor Joaquín Hernández (PSOE) explained that the project was hatched about three years ago following an idea submitted by local business associations and citizens groups, with the aim of giving the Dolores artichoke a reference image.

Annual production of the vegetable is between 25,000 and 30,000 tons, although most of last year’s production along the Segura River was lost due to the DANA floods, especially in Dolores, San Fulgencio, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja and Guardamar.

This is not the first roundabout in the country adorned with an artichoke sculpture. A roundabout leading into Benicarló (Castellón) also has a monument dedicated to the product.