



By Andrew Atkinson in Torrevieja

Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions in Spain and British and other nationalities able to book flights to the sun the Costa Blanca south of Torrevieja was almost a ghost town on June 23.

A handful of people were in the sea – and sunbathing in designated marked out areas – along with a trickle walking on Torrevieja promenade, as temperatures rocketed to 30 degrees.

Torrevieja, with a population of 100,000, attracts thousands of holidaymakers annually during the summer months.

One of the jewels in the crown of the Costa Blanca south. The promenade, usually packed to the rafters this time of year, overlooks the golden sandy beaches, with a plethora of restaurants and bars.

The bars, restaurants, cafes and ice cream parlours were mostly deserted as the Torrevieja summer season gets underway.

Few people basked in the sun and ventured into the sea, in the wake of the Spanish Government moving into the final phase of coronavirus travel restrictions, both in Spain and the UK.

Flights returned on June 21, from the UK to Spain, including to Alicante-Elche airport.

However the return to ‘normal times’ appears to be missing – despite the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown travel measures easing – at present.