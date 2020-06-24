



The Region of Murcia International Airport will resume normal operations at Corvera Airport from 1 July, coinciding with the re-opening of borders and an increase in air traffic demand.

This decision was announced by the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure to the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

The Minister, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, also announced that the regional executive has requested a reduction in airport charges by the AENA concessionaire to encourage operations at the regional airport, in order to assist with the reactivation of flights after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Díez de Revenga said that, despite the restrictions of the state of alarm, the International Airport has been operating in receiving emergency flights, maintaining the same operating hours but reducing the numbers of personnel.

Specific actions taken prior to the resumption of flights include the installation of signage for distancing, control of seats, distribution and sale of face masks, limitation of access for those not travelling.