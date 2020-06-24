



The building that was to be used as an auditorium has been unfinished for 19 years with the Council now also having paid 3 million euros to compensate the company that was going to operate the underground car park.

The residents of Pilar de la Horadada “have been waiting 19 years for the completion of the Cultural Auditorium, locally christened as “La Paloma.” Now, the council wants to create a “Commission of Investigation” that will gather data, to find out what has really happened with that building, so that it can correct responsibilities at all levels.”

Although it will have no legal powers, the plenary session, to be held on Friday, will debate on the establishment of an investigative commission to report on the Cultural Centre, with the intention of it being able to determine and report on negligence or irregular public activities, according to the spokesman for the council, Rufino Lancharro .

The commission will be made up of the Mayor, acting as chairman, together with four members of the PP municipal group, two members of the PSOE municipal group, 1 member of the CS municipal group and 1 member of the VPP municipal group. The commission may invite specialist as required, although they will have no vote.

The municipality has also commissioned a report on the future of the current building, in order to determine whether it should be demolished or whether they can make use of what is built – the parking lot and the access area on the ground floor, although there are said to be many deficiencies.