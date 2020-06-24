



Did you know that the best sports coaches and fitness trainers can make up to $73,000 annually? That is not the limit! With the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle, which involves fitness and proper nutrition, the professions in sport fields are highly demanded.

The question is which of the fields to choose. It’s a difficult decision, so we’ll tell you about some of the available options.

Personal Fitness Trainer

Fitness centers became highly visited since a healthy lifestyle was chosen by most of the representatives of a younger generation. It is possible to combine your role as a trainer with a nutrition mentor as these two fields are closely related. Joining a fitness center is a nice perspective for sports management pros. It is enough to get a bachelor in this area to apply for the position of a:

Performance coach

Gym administrator

Personal trainer

Exercise instructor

Club manager

Nutrition specialists

The best thing is that students of sports management programs can join internships and guarantee a wealthy future. As the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports, by 2026, the demand for fitn4ess trainers will go up by at least 10%. It means almost 55,000 new job openings and amazing opportunities for everyone with a BA in sports management. The good idea is also to get some extra qualifications like the NASM certificate to kick start.

Sports Marketing Expert

Nike, Adidas, Rebook, and many other brands need a good specialist in marketing and PR to sell their goods. It is not easy to promote brand awareness and expand the customer base. This degree does not require more than four years, meaning bachelor. By the end of the program, students will be able to impact and motivate customers and promote sports events.

Most of the time, the students will have a chance to sign up for the valuable internship program. They will work closely with fields related to marketing and business. The field of sports marketing is promised to grow the same way as fitness training.

The experts in this area will get a unique opportunity to work closely with celebrities, world-known athletes, ad agencies, and large corporations responsible for sports goods manufacturing. Most universities that specialize in educating this field guarantee the in-depth knowledge of such terms as consumer behavior, targeted marketing, segmentation, and consumer receptivity.

Sports Nurse/First Aid Expert

Though the sport is required for a healthy life, many types of it may cause serious traumas, both mental and physical. That is why sports medicine is a must. To cure injuries, one should possess almost the same skills as a professional nurse. It is possible to mix the professions of a healthcare assistant in sports and registered nurse. The field is focused on studying such branches as:

Pre-physical therapy

Pre-medicine

Pre-occupational therapy

First aid in sports

All you need to get started is to come up with a personal statement that will impress the committee or buy essay online. Most of the graduates with degrees in sports medicine become occupational therapists or physician assistants. The primary goal is to develop critical thinking and fats problem-solving. Communication and effective decision-making are two more critical skills that students will obtain.

Experts recommend obtaining a master’s degree in sports medicine as it opens more doors. Clinical proficiencies and educational didactic are what every student will master by the end of year five (or even earlier). The health and wellness of athletes matter for the entire nation as these people are their pride, so those who provide aid to them are real heroes.

Psychologist for Athletes

A degree in sport psychology matters as athletes face stress more than any other profession. They feel their responsibility in the eyes of the entire nation. If you can remember the saying, “sports are 90% mental and 10% physical,” you know what it means. Even if the person possesses excellent physical health, it might be a problem for them to take part in the game if there are any mental issues.

The majority of the relevant programs consist of four years, along with an internship or senior project. The focus is on studying modern theories in psychology to support athletes as well as their coaches and even entire teams. The graduates may count on such jobs as

Personal trainers

Sport counselors

Coaches

Rehabilitation facility reps

Healthcare administrators

Social services workers

Arts performers

Psychologists are also demanded in marketing as they help to understand human nature better. The students of sport psychology programs may count on valuable experience in such organizations as gyms, clinics, recreation centers, and rehabilitation facilities.