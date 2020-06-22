



The Terra Mítica theme park in Benidorm has announced that it will not to return to activity this year and has postponed its reopening until 2021 due to the current situation.

In a statement, the company says that the complex will take advantage of it’s closure during the coming months to “improve its facilities” with the aim of “guaranteeing” an even better experience if the future for all who visit it.

The statement says that, “next year, Terra Mítica will return, having been converted into a macro resort for luxury leisure and excellent fun.”

On March 13 the Santa-Maria Group made public its decision to close the theme park due to “responsibility and commitment to our customers and employees”.

The Terra Natura Benidorm nature and animal park (Alicante) has reopened its doors today, Monday after being closed since March and has welcomed its first visitors with applause, posters and security measures such as taking temperatures and the use of marks.

Water parks are the leisure centres that have already set the start date for the summer campaign. Aquópolis Cullera plans to reopen on 1 July, but with limited capacity, and on the same day so will Aquópolis Torrevieja and Segóbriga Park (Segorbe) be launched. Aquarama, in Benicàssim will reopen 3 days later on 4 July.

Meanwhile, Aqualandia will reopen on 3 July, Iberia park on 6 July, while Terra Natura and Aqua Natura in Benidorm will both reopen on 16 July