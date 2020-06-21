



Albatera Local Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday evening following the death of his 60-year-old father. According to sources, the attacker, who suffers from schizophrenia, cut his father’s throat, almost severing his head.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. in the San Jaime area of the town. Neighbours reported screaming coming from a house on Calle La Cruz. Officers went to the house, where father and son were apparently locked inside a garage, but they were unable to access.

They managed to force the door with a battering ram but the perpetrator was able to evade the agents and flee the scene. However, he was chased and eventually overpowered by four Local Police officers.

Having gained access to the interior of the property the health services were unable to save the victim’s life.

The mayor, Ana Serna, confirmed that the Civil Guard are now investigating the incident as a murder case, without providing more information. She was cautious about the events that she described as “very serious.”

Just 2 weeks ago a 30-year-old man was arrested in Alicante accused of murdering his 67 year old mother after stabbing her over 60 times and also trying to kill his father, who was seriously wounded by a knife wound to the neck.