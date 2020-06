The Orihuela Council has said that it will increase patrols to ensure there are no bonfires lit on its beaches on the night of San Juan, June 23 -24.

Councillor Ramón López, said that he regrets being unable to authorise bonfires due to the health crisis in order to ensure there are no unauthorised gatherings.

He said that the aim is to avoid uncontrolled crowds which are unable to maintain the safety distances required by state and regional regulations.