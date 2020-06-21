Mojácar council meeting approves Commercial tax exemptions





Mojácar Council recently held an extraordinary meeting following strict safety measures, with Councillors wearing face masks and, socially distanced in the Plenary Hall.

On the agenda was the Department of Finance’s proposal to modify the Ordinances Regulating Taxes and the proposal by the Mayor to subscribe to a four-year plan with the Almería Provincial Delegation.

The Finance Councillor, Francisco García Cerdá, outlined his proposal to incorporate into the Fiscal Regulatory Ordinance the municipal taxes normally taken for the local occupation and use of goods in public areas, with a single suspension of related fees in addition for the use of public buildings and municipal facilities until the end of December.

The proposal also included a provision to incorporate into the Tax Ordinance the rates for vehicle access, reservations on public roads and parking loading and unloading for hotel and restaurant establishments, again until the end of December.

These proposals, which are in line with the town Council’s aid plan to combat the effects of Covid-19 and the state of alarm, were met with unanimous approval.

Another item on the agenda was discussion of the Municipal Investment Plan, to which Mojácar has joined up along with other participating municipalities in the province, which aims to boost capital enterprise for the next four years,