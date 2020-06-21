



During a speech on the State of the Region last week, the Murcia President, Fernando López Miras, said that he is going to request an interview with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to talk about the situation of the Mar Menor and seek remedies to the problems of the salty lagoon.

He explained that, after Pedro Sánchez’s commitment to hold bilateral meetings with some of the autonomous communities, he asked that “one of the first be with the Region of Murcia, specifically about the Mar Menor.”

López Miras dedicated a good part of his speech to remembering the impact that the floods have had on the area since the first DANA last September, “the worst in 150 years,” he said.