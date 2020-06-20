Spanish City (16-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip placed in Wokingham





By Andrew Atkinson

Spanish City (16-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip trained by Roger Varian finished third in the Class 2 Wokingham Stakes over 6 furlongs at Royal Ascot on Saturday, under jockey Andrea Atzeni.

Kevin Ryan trained Hey Jonesy, ridden by Kevin Stott, gained a nose verdict ahead of David O’Meara trained Summerghand, with Spanish City third.

“I was told to let him run. He loves the ground and returning back to 6 furlongs and the ground suited,” said jockey Stott.

“I can’t explain the feeling in words. You can’t describe it and it’s amazing. I’m speechless. It’s more the horses than me. We as jockeys just sit there,” said Stott.

All jockeys are giving their riding fees to the NHS at Royal Ascot on Saturday and Stott said: “For us to donate our riding fees is just one day’s work for the NHS – the real heroes.”

Stott completed a 94-1 double after riding Hello Youmzain and Hey Jonesy to victory.

*Selections (12.40) Gunmetal and Open Wide were non runners. Sacred (6-1) (1.15) ran second. Pinatubo (2-1) finished second.

