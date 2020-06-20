



We all have our morning routines. Maybe you wake up and enjoy a hot cup of coffee while reading the paper. Or maybe you prefer to put on your favorite leggings and knock out a quick early morning yoga session. However you spend your mornings, one thing that you’ll want to add to your routine is CBD gummies.

Over the last few years, CBD has taken the world by storm. The compound, which originates from the hemp and marijuana plants, has been linked to a variety of health benefits. Whether you experience high levels of stress, anxiety, pain, or nighttime restlessness, CBD may be able to help.

Keep reading to learn why you should be starting your day with CBD gummies.

CBD Won’t Make You Feel High

One of the biggest misconceptions about CBD products is that they will make you feel high. But, this couldn’t be further from the truth. CBD is in fact non-psychoactive, which means it won’t make you feel high or altered in any way. Many people confuse CBD with THC, which is the cannabinoid that can cause feelings of euphoria.

When you start your day with CBD gummies, you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re only benefiting from doing so. CBD will improve your focus and productivity, and will allow you to handle the day with a sense of calm.

Lower Stress & Anxiety Levels

Mornings can be stressful. Maybe you woke up late. Or maybe you’re worried about an upcoming briefing that you have to present at work. Whatever the reason may be, you aren’t alone in feeling stress and anxiety, especially in the wee hours.

The good news is that CBD may be able to help. While CBD can make you feel many things, the one feeling you’ll never experience is being high. CBD is totally different from THC, which is the main psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD has no mind-altering effects.

Instead, CBD is touted for giving users a feeling of having a weight lifted off your shoulders. CBD calms the mind and sets the stage for a more positive, successful day. Imagine how much you can get done without having high levels of stress or anxiety weighing you down.

There are tons of CBD gummy options out there, including healthy CBD gummies. You’ll find many brands that only use all natural, organic ingredients, along with USA-grown hemp. Some gummies even contain vitamins to keep you healthy!

Reduced Inflammation & Pain Management

Another notable benefit that CBD offers is pain management. This is especially true for people who suffer from arthritis and other conditions that are known to cause inflammation. In fact, a 2017 study found that CBD was able to prevent joint neuropathy and osteoarthritis pain by decreasing joint inflammation and protecting nerves.

But, you don’t have to have a health condition in order to experience the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD. CBD gummies can help with daily aches and pains, such as those from sleeping in a bad position or sitting at a deck with poor posture for hours on end.

What’s nice about CBD is that it doesn’t have any of the side effects that come with prescription or over-the-counter pain medications. Instead, you can manage pain by eating a few tasty gummy treats each day!

Better Shut Eye

How good your mornings are is greatly influenced by your sleep quality. If you spend your nights tossing and turning, you aren’t likely to wake up feeling your best. Lacking sleep not only leaves you tired, there are other side effects, including:

Poor focus

Lower productivity

Moodiness

Memory issues

Not getting enough sleep on a routine basis also weakens the immune system and increases the risk of many health issues, such as heart disease and obesity.

If sleep problems plague your nights, CBD gummies may be just what you need. By starting and ending your day with CBD, you can go to bed with a clear mind instead of racing thoughts that keep you up all night. When you’re less stressed and anxious, it’s much easier to get the quantity of quality sleep that you need.

Which CBD Gummies Are Best for Me?

There are hundreds of different types of CBD gummies to choose from. Having a selection is nice, but it can make choosing the right gummy a little harder. When it comes to choosing a high quality CBD gummy, there are some things you’ll want to consider.

First, research the brand you’re interested in buying. See what past customers have to say about the brand and the products. A quality company will have positive customer testimonials.

The next step is to choose a low dosage gummy. The best CBD gummies are available in a range of dosages, ranging anywhere from 5mg to 100mg each. If you’re new to CBD, it’s best to start with a low dosage. This way you can slowly increase the amount and find the dosage that gives you the relief you’re looking for.

Last but definitely not least, look for the product’s certificate of analysis (COA). This document is what identifies all of the compounds found in a specific CBD gummy. The report will include information about how much CBD, THC, terpenes, and other compounds exist in the gummy.

Take time to review the COA. You’ll not only want to look at the cannabinoid levels, you’ll also want to ensure that the product is free of pesticides, solvents, and other harmful chemicals.

Once you find a CBD gummy brand that you can trust, you’ll wonder why you didn’t introduce CBD into your daily routine sooner!

Conclusion

If you’re ready to upgrade your morning routine, start by adding CBD gummies! CBD gummies are available in delicious flavors that are sure to awaken your taste buds and get your day started off on the right foot.

With the help of CBD, you can tackle each day with a focused, positive attitude, which empowers you to handle anything that may come your way.