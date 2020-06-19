



Investigators have located a shooting gallery in Malaga where a video shows a man shooting photos of members of the Government.

National Police officers have identified the man who simulated the shooting of members of the coalition government in a private shooting gallery in Malaga. He is said to be an ex-military member of the Armed Forces who currently works as a resident taxi driver on the Costa del Sol.

The National Police are continuing with their investigation of the video having confirmed that the gallery is located in Malaga, specifically the Lince Gallery.

According to the local press, two plainclothes police officers have visited the centre to question those responsible. One of the officers has confirmed that, at this stage, they are still looking for the person who appears in the video.

The investigation is now focused on identifying and finding all of the other people who feature, something that the police expect could happen in the next few hours.

The video shows the man shooting at photographs of Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias, Irene Montero, Grande-Marlaska and Pablo Echenique, all of whom have recently been the subject of death threats.

In the video, which has already been denounced by the vice president on Twitter, a person is seen carrying out five executions of the government ministers and celebrating at the end of the spree.

The State Attorney’s Office said that it is going to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile a spokesman for the Sánchez Government says that they show their total rejection and condemnation of these images, which contain serious threats and spread hatred. They consider that events like this feed the most extreme sectors of society that seek to destroy essential values ​​of our democracy and our Constitution.

The video has been shared by Iglesias is also said to be circulating through various WhatsApp groups of police agents and the State Security Forces and Bodies (FFCCSE). Some of the agents have expressed their concerns and have reported the events to the media.